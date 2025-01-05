Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The quarterback will resume his familiar role behind starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke as the Chargers push for the No. 5 seed in the AFC, and he would need them both to get hurt, sick or ejected to enter the contest. Stick has yet to enter a game this season.
More News
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB again•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB on Sunday•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Working as emergency QB in Week 12•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: Emergency QB versus Arizona•
-
Chargers' Easton Stick: One of three QBs active•