The Chargers re-signed Stick on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The North Dakota State product is now in line to remain in Los Angeles after agreeing to a new deal with the Chargers. Stick appeared in five games (four starts) for the Chargers in 2023, throwing for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He's expected to remain a serviceable backup quarterback option if Justin Herbert were to go down in 2024.