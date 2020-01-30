Chargers' Easton Stick: Ready to compete in 2020?
Stick and Tyrod Taylor are the only quarterbacks under contract with the Chargers for 2020, Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.
With Philip Rivers rumored to be headed for a new team, it isn't out of the question for Stick to be part of a position battle during training camp. Of course, the 24-year-old likely would be the underdog in a 1v1 competition with Taylor, and there's also a pretty good chance the Chargers use significant cap space or an early draft pick on a quarterback. The 2019 fifth-round pick was a healthy scratch throughout his rookie season, serving as the No. 3 QB behind Rivers and Taylor.
