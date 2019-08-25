Chargers' Easton Stick: Scores pair of touchdowns
Stick completed 12 of 16 pass attempts for 82 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while also rushing three times for 14 yards and another score in the Chargers' 23-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.
The rookie fifth-round pick may have sewn up a roster spot with his performance, which saw him lead 11- and eight-play touchdown drives in the fourth quarter. Stick connected on an eight-yard scoring toss to Andrew Patton to cap off the first successful series, and he logged a four-yard touchdown rush to finish off the latter march. Stick clearly outperformed competitor Cardale Jones (4-for-5, 50 yards) on Saturday, although both signal-callers figure to see plenty of action in next Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.
