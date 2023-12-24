Stick completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 210 yards while adding 25 rushing yards and a touchdown on seven carries in Saturday's 24-22 loss to Buffalo.

Stick got the nod under center for the second week in a row following Justin Herbert's (finger) season-ending injury. Unlike last week's 42-point loss to the Raiders, Stick had the Chargers in Saturday's contest up until the final moments. The veteran backup didn't finish with a sexy fantasy line, but he showed a marked improvement over his first start by protecting the football while also scoring the first rushing touchdown of his career. Stick should be afforded another chance to showcase his skills as the starter against the Broncos next Sunday.