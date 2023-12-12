Stick will step in as the Chargers' starting quarterback beginning with Thursday's game against the Raiders with Justin Herbert (finger) set to undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Stick played his first snaps of the season when Herbert wasn't able to return to this past Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos after fracturing his right index finger late in the second quarter. Though he's in his fifth season with the Chargers, Stick has been limited to just two career appearances while Herbert and Philip Rivers before him have been paragons of durability. Stick has completed just 14 of 25 pass attempts for 183 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions over his 38 career regular-season snaps, making him somewhat of an unknown commodity heading into the Chargers' final four games of the regular season. During a larger sample of action in three games this past preseason, Stick completed 44 of 73 passes (60.2 percent) for a paltry 5.2 yards per attempt and a 1:2 TD:INT, though he did show some running ability (11 carries for 82 yards).