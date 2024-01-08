Stick completed 28 of 47 passes for 258 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Chiefs. He rushed the ball 13 times for 77 yards and also lost a fumble.

Stick drew his fourth consecutive start with Justin Herbert (finger) sidelined. Despite taking to the air 47 times, he put up a relatively modest yardage total while averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt. He did show plenty of playmaking ability as a rusher, but the end result was still an uninspiring effort for the Chargers' offense as they mustered only four field goals. In five games this season, Stick accounted for only four touchdowns while turning the ball over five times. He's set to hit free agency and will hope to remain the backup in Los Angeles or land a second-string job elsewhere around the league.