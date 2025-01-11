Stick (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as the Chargers' emergency third quarterback for Saturday's wild-card matchup against Houston.

Stick was frequently Los Angeles' emergency third QB on gamedays during the regular season, and he'll serve in that role in the opening contest of the playoffs Saturday. The veteran signal-caller can only enter against the Texans if both Justin Herbert and Taylor Heinicke are unable to play due to injury, illness, or ejection.