Stick (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Ravens and will serve as Los Angeles' emergency third quarterback.
Stick hasn't yet played in a game this season, as he remains firmly behind starter Justin Herbert and backup Taylor Heinicke on the QB depth chart. As the emergency third quarterback Monday, Stick can enter the contest against Baltimore only if both Herbert and Heinicke are unable to play due to injury, illness or ejection.
