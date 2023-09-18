Dotson carried the ball four times for six yards in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Chargers. He also caught two passes for 13 yards.

Dotson only played nine offensive snaps total, so that he touched the ball in six of those is impressive. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, the undrafted rookie does appear to be the clear backup to Joshua Kelley, who himself filled in for the injured Austin Ekeler (ankle). Expect a high-octane offensive game in an interesting Week 3 matchup against the Vikings.