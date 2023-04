Dotson has agreed to terms with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Dotson transferred from Sacramento State to Northern Colorado for the 2022 season, leading the team with 929 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 206 carries while adding 47 catches for 332 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has playmaking ability both in the backfield and as a slot receiver, and his experience as a punt returner could help him stay on an NFL roster.