Dotson took six carries for 33 yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason win over San Francisco.

Dotson entered the game after Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller but before the Chargers' other undrafted running backs. The Northern Colorado product again outplayed Spiller and finishes his first NFL preseason with 18 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. Dotson may have earned a spot on the Week 1 roster and will at least get a job on the practice squad if not.