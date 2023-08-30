Dotson made Los Angeles' 53-man roster Tuesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The multi-positional athlete tallied 146 yards on 18 carries across three preseason games, but it's likely his utility as a special teams asset that ultimately helped the undrafted rookie land a spot on active roster. The Chargers opted to keep four running backs at this juncture with Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller all figuring to see more offensive snaps if the roster remains unchanged entering Week 1.