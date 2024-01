The Chargers signed Dotson to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Undrafted out of North Colorado in 2023, Dotson landed with the Chargers and had a productive preseason, rushing for 18-146-2 to earn a spot on the active roster. Dotson played 16 offensive snaps in the regular season, rushing four times for six yards and catching two passes for 13 yards. He later was cut and joined the Chargers' practice squad.