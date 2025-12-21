Chargers' Elijah Molden: Active for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Molden was able to log limited practices throughout the week, and the effort has paid off as the free safety will be able to suit up against the Cowboys. In the 26-year-old's last full game against the Raiders, he logged five tackles, including two solo, through 96 percent of defensive snaps.
