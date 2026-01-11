default-cbs-image
Molden (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against New England.

Molden will be good to go for the opening round of the postseason, ultimately being given the green light to play after logging a week's worth of limited practices with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old will operate in his starting role alongside Derwin James at safety versus the Patriots.

