Chargers' Elijah Molden: Active for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) is active for Sunday night's wild-card matchup against New England.
Molden will be good to go for the opening round of the postseason, ultimately being given the green light to play after logging a week's worth of limited practices with a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old will operate in his starting role alongside Derwin James at safety versus the Patriots.
