Molden (knee) was placed on the PUP list to begin training camp Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Molden is recovering from offseason knee surgery, though he has termed himself fully healthy. This move doesn't necessarily contradict that, as he can be brought along slowly to begin training camp but is eligible to be activated at any time during the preseason. Molden logged a season-high 721 defensive snaps in 2024, and he should be in line to compete with Alohi Gilman for playing time at safety.