Molden (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report.

Molden tweaked his hamstring during the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals this past Sunday, finishing the game with five tackles (three solo). He'll have two more chances to return to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of the Chargers' Week 2 tilt against the Raiders this Sunday. Rookie fourth-rounder Genesis Smith and veteran Tony Jefferson would be the top candidates to start at safety alongside Derwin James if Molden is not cleared to play against Las Vegas.