Molden (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against the Eagles, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Molden suffered a hamstring injury in the first half and was ruled out during the third quarter. Tarheeb Still is getting work as the slot corner while Derwin James has slid over to safety in Molden's stead. Molden will look to get well ahead of next Sunday's clash against Kansas City.