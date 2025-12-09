Molden (hamstring) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Eagles, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Molden went to the locker room before halftime, and he is having his hamstring evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Monday's game. The Chargers will likely move Derwin James to safety and deploy Tarheeb Still in the slot corner position for as long as Molden is out of the game.