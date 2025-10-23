Chargers' Elijah Molden: Good to go against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (thumb) is active for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Molden drew the questionable tag for Week 8 following three consecutive limited practices, and the fifth-year safety has been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. He's slated to start at safety alongside Derwin James for Thursday night's home game.
