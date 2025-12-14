default-cbs-image
Molden (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Molden was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 14 against the Eagles. He'll be sidelined for Sunday's game, which opens the door for Tony Jefferson to start at safety. Molden will aim to return for the Chargers' Week 16 tilt against the Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 21.

