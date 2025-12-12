Chargers' Elijah Molden: Likely out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
The 26-year-old didn't practice all week after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 14 win over the Eagles. Molden is an important piece of the Chargers' secondary, recording 46 total tackles through 10 appearances this season. If he's sidelined as expected Sunday, Tony Jefferson will likely start at free safety.
