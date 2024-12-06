Molden (back) was a limited participant at the Chargers' practice Thursday.
Molden has opened the week with back-to-back limited sessions with Los Angeles, placing some doubt on his availability for Week 14. The 25-year-old will have one more opportunity to be a full participant Friday before the Chargers take on Kansas City on Sunday.
