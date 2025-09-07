Molden totaled four tackles (all solo) in Friday's 27-21 win against the Chiefs.

This was a relatively quiet performance by Molden after he averaged 5.8 tackles across his final nine regular-season games last year. Nonetheless, the veteran safety saw ample time on the field, as he logged 55 of the Chargers' 61 defensive snaps. Molden was able to play a near every-down role because Derwin James largely lined up in the slot.