Chargers' Elijah Molden: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Molden suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's win over the Eagles and was forced off the field early, so it's little surprise to see him sidelined at practice. The starting safety will have two more chance to get in at least limited on-field reps ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Chiefs.
