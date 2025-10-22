default-cbs-image
Molden (thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

Molden logged three consecutive limited practice sessions in preparation for Week 8 action, so it appears he has a fair chance to gain clearance to suit up for Thursday Night Football. The stating safety's status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

