Chargers' Elijah Molden: Officially listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings.
Molden logged three consecutive limited practice sessions in preparation for Week 8 action, so it appears he has a fair chance to gain clearance to suit up for Thursday Night Football. The stating safety's status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Logs limited practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Limited on Monday's estimation•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Won't play Week 7•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Unlikely to play vs. Indianapolis•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: No practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Returns to game•