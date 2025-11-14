Molden (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Molden upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited practice session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. The Washington product has appeared in seven games this season, recording 30 total tackles. If he misses his fourth game of the season in Week 11, expect Tony Jefferson to operate as Los Angeles' top free safety.