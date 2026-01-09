Chargers' Elijah Molden: Questionable for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Patriots, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Molden was sidelined for the Chargers' Week 18 loss to the Broncos due to a hamstring injury, but following a week of limited practice sessions, he could suit up Sunday. The 26-year-old from Washington is an integral part of Los Angeles' secondary, recording 52 total tackles and one interception across 12 appearances this season. If active for the wild-card round, Molden will likely operate as the Chargers' top free safety.
