Chargers' Elijah Molden: Questionable to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Molden suffered a hamstring injury against the Eagles that kept him out in Week 15 versus the Chiefs. With limited participation in practice all week, the 26-year-old has a chance to play Sunday. The fifth-year pro has 46 tackles (26 solo) in nine games played this season. Tony Jefferson will likely start if Molden is unable to play.
More News
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Inactive for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Likely out for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Done for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Exits MNF with hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Green light to play Week 11•