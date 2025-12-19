Molden (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Molden suffered a hamstring injury against the Eagles that kept him out in Week 15 versus the Chiefs. With limited participation in practice all week, the 26-year-old has a chance to play Sunday. The fifth-year pro has 46 tackles (26 solo) in nine games played this season. Tony Jefferson will likely start if Molden is unable to play.