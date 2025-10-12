Chargers' Elijah Molden: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hand) is questionable to return in Sunday's contest versus the Dolphins.
Molden suffered a hand injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game and will receive further tests to determine whether he can return. Safety RJ Mickens is in line to replace the 26-year-old should he remain out.
