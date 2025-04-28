Molden (knee) said Monday he is recovering from offseason surgery undergone to repair a right meniscus tear and expects to be fully healthy for training camp, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Molden said he's already recovered from the broken left fibula he suffered back in December, but he's been limited at voluntary OTAs due to his offseason knee surgery. The veteran safety inked a three-year, $18.75 million contract with the Chargers in February after having tallied a career-high 75 total tackles across 15 regular-season appearances in 2024. He also had seven passes defensed, including three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries last season.