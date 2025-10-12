Chargers' Elijah Molden: Returns to game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden has returned in Sunday's contest against the Dolphins after exiting in the second quarter, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
After heading to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's game, Molden quickly returned with a wrap on his left hand. The 26-year-old had four total tackles (three solo) before exiting.
