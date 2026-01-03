Chargers' Elijah Molden: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.
Molden was already doubtful to suit up, and with the Chargers sitting Justin Herbert (left hand/rest), it makes sense that the team would want to preserve other players' health for the playoffs. Newly signed defensive back Marcus Maye will likely take over Molden's role for Week 18.
