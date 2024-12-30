Molden will not play again this season after suffering a broken fibula in the Chargers' win over the Patriots on Saturday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Molden's 2024 campaign will come to an early end, with the Washington product recording career highs across the board, with 75 combined tackles and seven passes defended, including three interceptions in 15 games. The Chargers will now likely turn to Eddie Jackson, who recently joined the team after being released by the Ravens in November.