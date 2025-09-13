Molden (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Raiders.

Molden was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury likely sustained in the Chargers' Week 1 win against the Chiefs, making it no surprise that he'll be unavailable in Week 2. The Washington product played as one of Los Angeles' top defensive backs in 2024, tallying 75 total tackles and seven passes defended, including three interceptions, over 15 appearances. R.J. Mickens and Kendall Williamson are projected to serve as the Chargers' top reserve safeties with Molden sidelined Monday night.