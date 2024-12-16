Molden (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.
Molden may have picked up a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. It's worth noting the Chargers only held a walkthrough Monday, so the Washington product's participation level is only an estimate. A clearer picture of his status for Thursday's game against the Broncos will likely come closer to their Week 16 kickoff.
More News
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Past back issue•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Records eight stops Sunday•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Another interception in win•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Secures interception in start•
-
Chargers' Elijah Molden: Traded to Chargers•