Molden (shin) signed a three-year, $18.75 million contract extension with the Chargers on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers acquired Molden just before the start of the regular season and was on the field for a career-high 721 defensive snaps and 121 special teams snaps. He racked up 75 total tackles and three interceptions across 15 games and is now likely to be locked into a significant role in the Chargers' defense for the next several seasons. Of the $18.75 million, $13.5 is fully guaranteed.