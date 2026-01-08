Chargers' Elijah Molden: Still tending to hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Molden (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Molden sat out the team's regular-season finale at Denver because of a lingering hamstring injury, and it's still bothering him as the Bolts begin preparing for their wild card tilt at New England. Unless he upgrades to full participation Thursday or Friday, he'll be expected to carry an injury designation into the weekend.