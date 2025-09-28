Molden (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Molden missed the Chargers' last two games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 1. He drew the questionable tag after an LP-LP-FP practice log, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to make his return in Sunday's road contest. Molden should play a prominent role in the Chargers' secondary alongside Derwin James and Alohi Gilman.