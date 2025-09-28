default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Molden (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Molden missed the Chargers' last two games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered against the Chiefs in Week 1. He drew the questionable tag after an LP-LP-FP practice log, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to make his return in Sunday's road contest. Molden should play a prominent role in the Chargers' secondary alongside Derwin James and Alohi Gilman.

More News