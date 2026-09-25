Molden (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Molden will miss a second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury he sustained in the Chargers' Week 1 loss to the Cardinals. He failed to practice during Week 3 prep, so a return to practice in a limited capacity would put him in the right direction toward playing in Week 4 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 4. Tony Jefferson should continue to operate in an expanded role in the Chargers' secondary for as long as Molden is sidelined.

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