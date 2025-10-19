Molden (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

A thumb injury prevented Molden from practicing all week, and the fourth-year safety will miss his third game of the year as a result. With Molden inactive, rookie sixth-rounder RJ Mickens and Tony Jefferson are the top candidates to start at safety alongside Derwin James. Molden will aim to progress enough in his recovery to play Thursday against the Vikings.