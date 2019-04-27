The Chargers selected Egbule in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 200th overall.

Egbule is considered more of an athlete than refined prospect, but he's nonetheless a respectable dart throw for the Chargers this late in the draft given his potential both as a pass rusher and in coverage. The Houston product should have decent odds of carving out a depth role at outside linebacker behind Jatavis Brown, Thomas Davis and Kyzir White.

