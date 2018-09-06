Chargers' Emmanuel Ellerbee: Claimed by Chargers
Ellerbee was claimed by the Chargers on Wednesday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
Ellerbee was scooped up off waivers following his departure from Atlanta. The Rice product should provide some added speed in the pass rushing department, although it's unlikely he'll have any substantial role in 2018.
