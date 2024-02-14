Kendricks registered 117 tackles (79 solo), six passes defended, three and a half sacks and one forced fumble across 15 games for the Chargers in 2023.

The long-time Vikings stalwart linebacker didn't make quite the impact some were anticipating in his debut with the Chargers. While Kendricks did register his eighth consecutive season with at least 100 tackles, the veteran only had four games with double-digit tackles and didn't seem to positively impact the team's rush defense, which once again finished in the middle of the pack in terms of yards allowed on the ground. With a relatively high cap hit given his production in 2023, it's possible the cap-strapped Chargers could jettison Kendricks in favor of younger, and cheaper, options under a complete organizational regime change.