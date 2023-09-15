Kendricks (hamstring/personal) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Kendricks was unable to practice at all during the week. In addition to his hamstring injury, the linebacker is dealing with an unspecified personal matter, so his chances of taking the field in Week 2 are slim. Tanner Muse and Nick Niemann could see more playing time if Kendricks is inactive.
