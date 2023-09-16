Kendricks (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
No surprise here, as Kendricks was deemed doubtful for the contest. As a result of his absence, Tanner Muse and Nick Niemann could see some extra playing time. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 3 versus the Vikings.
