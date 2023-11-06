Kendricks (ribs) has been cleared to play in Monday's contest against the Jets, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Kendricks practiced in full Saturday after back-to-back limited sessions the two days prior. Thus, he had seemingly been trending in this direction. Barring any setbacks, he should see his usual workload at inside linebacker opposite Kenneth Murray.
