Kendricks had five tackles (three solo), including a sack, in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

Kendricks had his lowest tackling outing since Week 9 against the Jets, though he was able to get his second sack of the year midway through the second quarter that led to a Denver punt the next play. He's now up to 81 total tackles on the season, which puts him third on the Chargers behind Kenneth Murray (100) and Derwin James (93).