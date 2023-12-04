Kendricks recorded 10 tackles (six solo) including a sack in Sunday's 6-0 win at New England.
Kendricks was the Chargers' leading tackler in a shutout victory, and he also logged his first sack of the season in Week 13. He's had seven-plus tackles in all of his last three games and is on pace for his eighth consecutive year with 100-plus tackles. He's a strong IDP option for Week 14, when the Chargers host the Broncos.
